Scattered Rain Returns on Saturday



Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Friday

Temperatures were reaching the lower to middle 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies today – that puts us over 20°F warmer than it was yesterday! The warming trend will continue into our weekend with cloudy skies and a chance for rain on the way.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear early on in the evening, but it won’t be long before skies are mostly cloudy overnight. We may have a few patchy areas of fog early Saturday morning with scattered showers as well, but the chance for rain before 6 a.m. is only 20%

Tomorrow will be a warm, windy, and cloudy day with a chance for scattered showers all day long. There’s a 40% chance for rain on Saturday, so an umbrella may be useful for some of us as we’re out and about, but not everyone will get rain tomorrow. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday as well but by Sunday evening, we’ll have drier weather and clearer skies. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

