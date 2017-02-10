State Rep. Curtis Halford talks gas tax hike, broadband access proposals

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Carroll County officials had a chance Friday to catch up with State Rep. Curtis Halford at a legislative luncheon.

Almost two weeks after Gov. Bill Haslam’s state of the state address, Halford made a special stop in Huntingdon to talk about the governor’s plans.

“He [Gov. Haslam] said that will fund roadway projects across all the counties, and he promises there will be one major project in every county,” Halford said.

One of the biggest points of emphasis was the proposed 7-cent gas tax hike. If approved, millions of dollars would be set aside for state roadway projects.

Both the mayors of Carroll County and Huntingdon said that money is absolutely needed in the county.

“Mayors all across the country has the same transportation issues as the state does, so obviously additional revenue is important to us,” Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley said.

But one proposal was discussed more than any other.

County officials said the broadband proposal is one that would benefit Carroll County and other rural places in West Tennessee the most.

“It’s really important to us, and it’s been a long time in coming,” Mayor Kelley said. “We realize there is some opposition, but I think the pros outweigh the cons.”

County Mayor Kenny McBride said he is for the broadband proposal, but he hopes it opens up to all electric systems rather than just co-ops.

“In West Tennessee, a lot of our electric systems are municipal electric systems, which is a different animal altogether,” he said. “So I think it just needs to be opened up to all electric systems, municipal or co-op.”

Another topic brought up at the luncheon was the proposed state medical marijuana bill.

Rep. Halford says he is personally skeptical of the bill but said he is confident the legislature will talk about it in the near future.