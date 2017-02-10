TBI identifies remains found in Chester Co. house fire

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have identified remains found in a recent Chester County house fire.

DNA results have confirmed the remains found in the Jan. 24 fire in Finger to be those of Brett Anderson, 46, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and Chester County Sheriff’s Office still want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Anderson in the days before the fire, or have seen or heard from his father, Thomas “David” Anderson, 79, since Jan. 24.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.