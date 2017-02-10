Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Erica Yarbro

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each morning, Erica Yarbro’s second grade class learns about the calendar, seasons, days of the week, and the weather. Yarbro has been teaching second grade for two years, inspired by her own sister to go into education.

“I’ve always been interested in kids because I like to watch them grow,” Yarbro said. “I taught my sister how to add, and it’s like I saw an imaginary light bulb on top of her head. I just saw it come on whenever she learned how to add and how excited she was.”

Yarbro graduated from Bethel University and said her own second grade teacher left her with a desire to lead. It’s a lesson she passes to her students.

“My student of the week gets to take over because we’re starting to implement “Leader in Me” in our school, and instead of me leading everything, I want them to take over and start leading parts of the classroom,” Yarbro said.

Yarbro said she wants each of her kids to know how much she loves them.

Yarbro will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.