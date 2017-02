WEATHER UPDATE

A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL GRADUALLY MOVE EAST TODAY. SOUTHERLY WINDS ON THE BACK SIDE OF THE HIGH PRESSURE WILL ALLOW FOR TEMPERATURES TO WARM UP TODAY. A WEAK UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL BRING A CHANCE OF DRIZZLE TO THE MID-SOUTH LATE TONIGHT AND RAIN ON SATURDAY.

A STRONGER UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE ASSOCIATED WITH A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA SUNDAY BRINGING A RETURN OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH PRESSURE AND COOLER TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED BEHIND THE FRONT ON MONDAY. A CUTOFF UPPER LEVEL LOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE GULF COAST NEXT WEEK BRINGING A POTENTIAL FOR RAIN SHOWERS TO THE AREA THROUGH NEXT WEDNESDAY. DRIER AND WARMER WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO RETURN LATE NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

enail: gpickens@wbbjtv.com