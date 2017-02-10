West Tennessee hosts events for Valentine’s Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of year when love is in the air, and there’s a lot going on for those who want a night of romance or just fun.

Friday night is for the ladies at the fifth annual “Boots and Bling” hosted by the West Tennessee Women’s Center and West Tennessee Heart and Vascular Center. The event starts at 7 o’clock and tickets are $15. The event promotes the prevention of heart disease.

For more information about “Boots and Bling,” click here.

Saturday night, you and your sweetheart can attend an evening listening to the classics. The Jackson Symphony is performing “Easy to Love.” Tickets are $30.

For more information about “Easy to Love,” click here.

If you’re wanting to dance the night away, the Jackson Center for Independent Living is hosting a Valentine Dinner Dance at the Humboldt Opera House. The $40 ticket gets live entertainment and dancing, as well as dinner from Outback Steakhouse.

Call 731-668-2211 to learn more about tickets.