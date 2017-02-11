Experiment of the Week: Valentine’s Day Candy Drop

Valentine’s Day Candy Drop

INGREDIENTS

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Candy

Water

Transparent Container

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the transparent container half of the way with water. Is the water a solid or a liquid and why? Describe the water by using its observable properties.

STEP 2: Is the Valentine’s Day chocolate candy a solid or a liquid and why? Describe the candy by using its observable properties.

STEP 3: Drop the candy into the water and observe. What happened? Develop a model to describe how the candy that floats is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

Most of the candy will be denser than the water and sink to the bottom of the transparent container. Some of the candy will be less dense, when compared to the water, and float. Each piece of candy contains different ingredients. Those pieces with a lot of air inside, float. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”