Humboldt police investigate shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.— Police confirm they are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Humboldt.

The assistant police chief tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News two people have been hurt and are being treated for not life threatening injuries.

Few other details are being released at this time.

