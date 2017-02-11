Jackson Center for Independent Living hosts early Valentine’s Day dinner

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Saturday donors put on their dancing shoes for a good cause this Valentine’s Day weekend. With mood lighting and a special dinner, the Jackson Center for Independent Living hosted an early Valentine’s Day dinner and dance.

“I think its a fun thing,” Jackson Center for Independent Living Executive Director Beth James said. “It’s so hard to go out at Valentine’s Day so this is kind of a more laid back easy thing. Outbacks provided great food and we’re really looking forward to the band and all the fun.”

This night of romance was all sponsored by a generous donor. From the venue, to the catering and even the entertainment. A donation Paula Tubbs says was easy to make.

“Even from building wheel chair ramps and different things like that, all of us need that at some point in time and we just try to help them any way we can,” donor Paula Tubbs said.

“We love helping other people and we’re so thankful to donate our time and be able to help out in anyway that we can with the community,” Juliet and the Romeos singer Julie Daniels said.

Although the JCIL has no particular fundraising goal in mind, all the money raised during the Valentine’s Day dinner will benefit their home sweet home program.

“And the goal of that is to keep people in there homes and not having to go to and institution because they need a ramp or they need hand rails in their bathroom,” James said.

“I love it, it’s something different,” Tubbs said. “We all got out and put on our dancing shoes.”

Jackson Center for Independent Living is a nonprofit that helps those with disabilities to achieve maximum independence.