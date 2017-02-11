A Mild Weekend, Temperatures Soon Will Drop.

Temperatures have been very mild today thanks to a warm front that has moved in over the region. We are in February, so the mild warm weather will not last long. An approaching cold front is heading our way and will make you want to snuggle a little more to your Valentine as we head into the work week ahead.

We will start to notice a change in the weather for your Sunday as winds will shift more from the southwest to more out of the northwest through the day. I do think some areas south of I-40 will stand a great chance to hit the 70 degree mark, but, the cool air will start dropping our temperatures during the afternoon and evening hours.

A few spotty showers will be possible mainly up into the early noon hours of Sunday with a few breaks in the clouds as times. Temperatures will start to drop out of the 60’s and Sunday night will be back to wearing the jackets again. Monday morning at the bus stop will include temperatures in the lower 30’s as much of next week goes back to cooler weather.