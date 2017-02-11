NAACP host founders day celebration

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson Madison County branch chapter of the NAACP celebrated those who fought for equality and freedom during a founders day program.

Founded in 1909, the national organization has expanded over the past 108 years. The NAACP has invited community members from different backgorunds to be apart of making a change in the world. During the program speakers discussed fighting discrimination and inequalities, as well as ways to overcome the current issues people are dealing with in the community.

NAACP President, Harrell Carter said “right now we are at a crossroads we can decide which way do we really want to go in this country we can truly be the land of the free but you have to fight for it.”

President Carter also encourages the community to get involved with Black History month events happening throughout the city.