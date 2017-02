Pet of the Week: Puppy Love!

The puppies of this week are: , all available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

They are 7-week-old Pitbull mix puppies.

Their mom was a stray that wandered up to somebody’s house and she ended up at the shelter in Crockett County.

She gave birth to seven puppies.

They will be ready for adoption soon through Saving the animals together. Contact Melissa Roberts for more information.

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Willow.