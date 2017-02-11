UPDATE: TBI identifies victim found in deadly Henderson Co. mobile home fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim of a suspected murder and arson as William Jack Ferguson.

A man charged with murder and arson after a recent fire admitted to shooting the victim and cutting off his head, according to court documents.

Buddy Ray Small, 36, of Linden is facing first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse charges after the Tuesday fire at a residence in the 90 block of Johnson Road near Lexington.

During an interview with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials, Small admitted to shooting the victim in the head with a .30-06 rifle, cutting off his head and intentionally setting the mobile home on fire, according to an affidavit.

Court papers say Small shot the victim in front of witnesses.

The headless body of the victim was found in the living room, and the severed head was found in a brush pile about 500 yards behind the home, the document states.

TBI agents arrested Small Wednesday. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail without bond