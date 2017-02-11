Yorkville community raises money for cemetery

YORKVILLE, Tenn. — The Yorkville community came together to raise money the southern way, with a fish fry Saturday. For a small donation folks could eat all the fried fish and sides they’d like.

The Yorkville mayor says the community host a few fish fries each year to fund community projects like this community center.

Saturday’s donations will go towards the Yorkville cemeteries maintenance and upkeep.

“We’re known for cooking good fish and having a good meal,” Yorkville Mayor Mack Zarecor said. “People enjoy coming out. This community is really good to support whatever cause we do have.”

According to the mayor even though the town only has 300 people, these fish fries typically raise an average of $15,000 for the town.