A Dry Monday Ahead. Rain Chances Late Valentines Day.

Meteorologist Brian Davis

Sunday, February 12

A cold front has rolled through the area and temperatures are starting to drop over the region as of this Sunday afternoon. Rain associated with the front has also moved to our south and skies have become mostly clear and will stay that way through tonight. Get the jackets out in the morning as the bus stop will be a cold one with temperatures back in the mid 30’s. A much cooler weather pattern is on the way.

Our next chance of rain will come on late Valentines day with another cold front. Rain should mostly be in the evening and clear out into Wednesday. The end of the week looks to be warmer with temperatures starting to warm up on Friday and into the weekend. We will be back into the mid to upper 60’s by the weekend.

Have a great Sunday everyone!