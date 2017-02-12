Victim’s mother shares details about Saturday night shooting in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Police confirmed they’re investigating a shooting in Humboldt, but officers are not releasing many details. After WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received many phone calls and questions from concerned viewers a reporter went to the scene where residents say the shooting happened.

Community members say it was a house party that took a violent twist. The mother of one of the gunshot victim’s, Shanika Jenkins, said her son Casey, 22, was shot.

“Had like buck shots all down his leg and his side was bruised and he got a sprain, sprained one of his hands I guess when he had fell down to the ground and he had buck shots all in his arm and everything.” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said her son and others were standing outside a home on Mitchell street when a gunman came out of nowhere and started firing.

“According to what everybody was telling me it was like 4..i think it was 4 of them that had got hit.” Jenkins said.

Sources said one of the gunshot victim’s was the homeowner, Sarah Hardee. According to family Hardee was taken to an area hospital and later released. Sources say officers with the Humboldt police department believe the shooting was gang related.

A family member related to the homeowner shared photos apparently taken a few hours after the shooting, showing visible damage to the home. Jenkins said although her son is out of the hospital it doesn’t change the fact she believes there are major problems in the city.

“It’s just senseless if you ask me.” Jenkins said. “I don’t know what’s going on it’s been so much shooting back and forth in Humboldt it’s just crazy.”

Officers are still investigating, but said more information should be released by Monday.

The information WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News gathered so far has mostly come from residents in the area. If you have any information regarding the incident please contact Humboldt police.