TBI: several injured in Savannah party shooting

SAVANNAH,Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to determine what may have lead to multiple people being shot at a party in Savannah.

According to a statement from the TBI, the shooting happened at the Hardin county fairgrounds on Clifton Drive during the early morning hours Sunday.

“The initial information indicates Savannah Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a shooting had occurred at a party being held at that location,” Susan Niland with the TBI wrote in an email to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

Two victims injured during the shooting were taken for treatment at the Hardin County Medical Center and two others were sent to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, according to Niland.

Agents say the investigation is still active and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news for more details as they become available.