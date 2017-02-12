TBI: Shooting at Savannah party leaves 4 injured

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Bullets broke up a party at the Hardin County Fairgrounds Saturday in Savannah, leaving several people injured.

“Everything was going good, they were playing music and everyone was having a good time,” Savannah resident Charles Ross said.

But the party quickly took a turn for the worse.

The TBI said just before midnight, Savannah police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the fairground property.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they did find several individuals that had gunshot injuries,” Susan Niland, public information officer for the TBI said. “Two victims were transported to a local hospital and two more to a hospital in Memphis.”

There is no word on the condition of the victims, but Niland said more information will be released when available.

People in the area said it’s not uncommon for someone to rent out a building at the fairgrounds for a gathering or party. The TBI said at least 100 people were at the party Saturday night when shots were fired.

Charles Ross said he wasn’t at the party, but his daughter was the host.

He said although no suspects have been identified at this time, he believes whoever is responsible for opening fire wasn’t from the area.

“I don’t think anybody involved in the shooting was from here,” he said. “They come from different places like McNaiy county and Jackson.”

He says the shooting has residents on edge and hopes to see the whoever responsible in custody soon.

“When people come to visit, I tell them its a retirement town because it’s usually so quiet,” he said.”But then this other stuff started going on.”

The TBI said this is still an active investigation and asks anyone with information about this shooting to call them.