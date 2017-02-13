Chance for Rain on Valentine’s Day

Weather Update – 1:30 p.m. Monday

Blue skies have turned a little gray this afternoon over West Tennessee with some thin clouds overhead but no matter what color those skies are for you, it’s been a dry day! Temperatures are reaching highs in the upper 40s to lower and middle 50s this afternoon with light winds in place. However, a chance for rain is forecast to arrive on Valentine’s Day when some light showers may move through the Mid-South.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a little mild for mid-February with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 30s to lower 40s at the coolest point of the night. While winds will be light, skies will become cloudy gradually keeping temperatures steady through sunrise at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and cool day as a low pressure system moves from west to east near the Gulf Coast. This will bring a slight chance for light rain showers our way tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. There may still be some rain falling in West Tennessee on Wednesday morning, but after that the temperatures are forecast to warm up once again! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

