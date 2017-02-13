Collegiate Exchange Club charter established at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn.-It is a first for the state of Tennessee as a well-known national club has come to Union University.

The national Exchange Club announced its first collegiate club in the state of Tennessee with the charter of the Collegiate Exchange Club at the university. The club officially organized with 15 students Monday afternoon.

They will serve the community through exchange programs of service, which include Americanism, community service, youth programs and the organization’s national project, child abuse prevention.

“We want to instill the feeling and respectfulness that comes with service and service to our fellow people, we want to come in and meet these youngsters and get them started on a life of service like we have,” said Phil Howard, incoming president of the national Exchange Club.

Tennessee also joins Arkansas and Alabama as establishing new Exchange Clubs on college campuses.