Investigators search for driver following weekend crash

JACKSON, Tenn.-An update to the crash that happened on North Highland Avenue over the weekend.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, during a short pursuit of the vehicle, the driver hit a pole, the car flipped over and

the suspect then got out of the car and took off on foot.

The THP has not been able to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a tall and slender black man.

If you have any information on this crash or the suspect, contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Jackson District at (731) 423-6630.