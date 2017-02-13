Lady Bruins ready to make another run

JACKSON, Tenn — The USJ Lady Bruins 2017 softball season kicked off today and their no stranger to post season play as they’ve appeared in the state tournament six out of the last seven years.

But after losing a handful of seniors, the Lady Bruins will have a new look. But for coach Brian Dunn, all he see’s is new opportunities his younger players to step up.

“We’re super excited, it’s a new group of kids, we lost five seniors but we got a great group of new players and younger players that are going to step up and continue the tradition of excellence,” Dunn said. “We’re strong in all areas, we’ve got some depth in pitching, we’ve got a nice defense, and we’re working on our offense.”

The Lady Bruins get the season underway March 13, against Covington.