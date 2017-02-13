Lions look to reload after losing a handful of seniors

JACKSON, Tenn — Today kicked off the first official day for the 2017 high school baseball season and I got a chance to stop by TCA and talk with the Lions about their upcoming season. Last year their season came to a end with a loss to the soon to be state champions, the Scotts Hill Lions. I asked coach Johnny Growe was his crew excited for the upcoming season knowing they were so close to a state run last year.

“Well for the most part our kids are excited about baseball everyday, it’s one of those situations where every now and then I do have to try to get them motivated to do what their supposed to but, on day one, that’s not an issue,” Growe said. “Got a beautiful day like today, god’s given us this opportunity to get out here, we’re just going to make the most of it.”

The Lions kick off their season March 13, against the Madison Mustangs.