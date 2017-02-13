Local restaurant holds fundraiser for family

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local restaurant gives back to a family that has dedicated their lives to others.

Snappy Tomato Pizza in south Jackson held a fundraiser for the Morse family, Monday evening.

The family has adopted two special needs children from overseas and is working on taking in a third.

Proceeds from those who dined at the restaurant will go towards the family.

David Morse said his son, Ryan has come a long way but will need surgery soon.

“He’s something of a miracle, when we first adopted him he was seven years old and weighed only 8 pounds and now he is 8 years old and weighs 23 pounds.He’s in third grade in school and he can’t be any more of a joy to us,” said Morse.

The Morse family is now looking to adopt a three-year-old girl from Russia.