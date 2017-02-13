Man faces terrorism charge, accused of threatening deputies

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing charges of making terroristic threats against local deputies after allegedly posting threatening messages on Facebook.

Harry Lee “Junebug” Collier, 35, was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and retaliation for past action after posting the messages on Jan. 19, according to court documents.

Collier was angry at the sheriff’s department after a friend of his was killed during a Jan. 11 officer-involved shooting, according to Capt. Tracey Grisham.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the department was notified of the posts Jan. 20.

According to the report, one of the posts read: “What im about too say too u deputies of Henderson Co. is no fiction no act… if I ever come n counter with u racist a** cowarsd and im on my beast mode ****! y’all bone have too kill me nextz and yall no yall don’t mine doin dat.. But im takin a pig with me str8 up …I’ve done had enough of you racist ****…”

After an investigation involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office, Collier was charged with commission of an act of terrorism and retaliation for past action.

Investigators say Collier later said he did not post the threatening messages.

All 32 deputies with the sheriff’s department are listed as victims in the case.

U.S. Marshals arrested Collier Jan. 23 at his girlfriend’s home in Reagan. He was transported to the Henderson County Criminal Justice Complex.

His case has been bound over to the grand jury.