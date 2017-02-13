Mugshots : Madison County : 2/10/17 – 2/13/17

1/47 Dallas Wear Public intoxication

2/47 Kenneth Williams No charges entered

3/47 Dalton Reynolds DUI, open container law

4/47 Summar Raines Vandalism

5/47 Wyderkias Boyland Violation of order of protection

6/47 Vincetta Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/47 Trent Reynolds Theft over $1,000

8/47 Tracey Williams Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

9/47 Tony Wiley Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/47 Terry Cox Shoplifting

11/47 Terrence Hardeman Failure to appear

12/47 Tanisha Williams Disorderly conduct

13/47 Sergio Morales Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/47 Samantha White DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving, identity theft, failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/47 Roosevelt Swain Simple domestic assault

16/47 Robert Barham Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

17/47 Princess Jett Aggravated assault

18/47 Paul Williams Criminal trespass

19/47 Yvonne Sisk Shoplifting

20/47 Otis Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

21/47 Nickolaus Perry Failure to appear

22/47 Nicholas Sinclair Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/47 Micheal Springfield DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, falsification of drug test result

24/47 Michael Tipler Failure to appear

25/47 Marvin McMullin Failure to comply, failure to appear

26/47 Martavias Pledge Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/47 Lisa Turner Simple domestic assault, failure to comply

28/47 Larainya Lopez Aggravated domestic assault

29/47 Kortney Ellison DUI, schedule VI drug violations, open container law

30/47 Kendrick Johnson DUI

31/47 Justin Parker DUI

32/47 Justice Robinson Harassment domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism

33/47 Johnathan Jarrett Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/47 John Tart Theft over $500, resisting stop/arrest

35/47 Jennifer Sanford Assault, simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

36/47 Jarvis Beasley Criminal simulation, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

37/47 Glenn Dawson Shoplifting

38/47 Damien Ellison Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/47 Corry Robertson Failure to comply, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/47 Cordero Brand Failure to appear

41/47 Christopher Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/47 Charles Williams DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law

43/47 Charles Buntyn Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/47 Chala Copeland Underage consumption

45/47 Brandon Powell Failure to appear

46/47 Ashley Taylor Return for court

47/47 Alverto Alvarez DUI, resisting stop/arrest, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.