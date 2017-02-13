Police say Humboldt shooting likely gang related

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police say a Saturday night shooting that injured multiple people was likely gang related.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunshot victims on North 19th Avenue, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Police found multiple people with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The shooting is believed to be a gang-related incident, the release states.

Anyone with information on this or other recent incidents is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322 or the department’s tip line at 731-784-6225 where information can be submitted anonymously.