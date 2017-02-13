South Fulton man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he tried to meet an underage female at a park after sending inappropriate messages on Facebook.

Michael Beamish, 28, of South Fulton is accused of sending a 14-year-old female the messages and later trying to meet her at City Park in Dresden, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Dresden and Martin police began investigating the case after receiving the report of the Facebook messages.

Beamish was taken into custody on scene without incident and booked at the Dresden Police Department.

He was arraigned Feb. 8 in Weakley County General Sessions Court.