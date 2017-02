WEATHER UPDATE

HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE AREA WILL KEEP THE WEATHER DRY AND COOL TODAY. HIGHS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S. THE CHANCES OF RAIN WILL INCREASE AS LOW PRESSURE MOVES INTO THE MID-SOUTH ON TUESDAY. MANY AREAS WILL SEE RAIN TUESDAY EVENING.

LATER THIS WEEK CONDITIONS WILL BE RAIN FREE BUT IT WILL REMAIN COOL. NO RAINFALL IS EXPECTED FOR THE WEEKEND AND TEMPERATURES WILL MODERATE A LITTLE. WEEKEND TEMPERATURES WILL REACH INTO THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

