Barbershop quartet harmonizes to help local learning center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local a cappella group surprised people across the Jackson area this Valentine’s Day. Proceeds benefit children and adults with disabilities.

The Casey Jones Barbershop Quartet serenaded students at the Therapy and Learning Center in north Jackson on Tuesday. The group traveled across the city on Valentine’s Day singing traditional love songs. “We’re on a pretty tight schedule,” Larry Lewis, a singer, said.

A minimum $30 donation to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation got people a singing valentine. Proceeds benefit the Therapy and Learning Center.

“I’m humbled by the fact that they would give their time, sacrifice their day,” Therapy and Learning Center Director Ron Kwasigroh said.

Kwasigroh said the money goes into a fund for clients with special needs and disabilities. “It could be a piece of therapy equipment,” he said. “It could be something, a brace for their leg or their arm.”

The group said they planned to make about 20 stops in the Jackson area on Tuesday. “Different people all over town, manufacturing, to visiting some people in their home,” Lewis said.

Lewis said they typically raise between $1,000 and $2,000 for the Therapy and Learning Center.

The Casey Jones Barbershop Chorus practices every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Campbell Street Church of Christ in Jackson.