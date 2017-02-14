Greitens appoints head of Missouri insurance department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a Tennessee official to lead the state agency that monitors financial industries and businesses to protect consumers and encourage job growth.

The governor announced Tuesday that Chlora Lindley-Myers is his choice to run the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.

Lindley-Myers currently is deputy commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Previously, she worked in Kansas City as director of the consumer protection and anti-fraud division of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. She also previously worked for departments of insurance in Missouri and Kentucky.

Greitens said in a news release he was looking forward to working with Lindley-Myers to ensure government protects people while helping to encourage businesses to create jobs.

The Senate must confirm her appointment.