Henry Co. inmates charged with trying to escape from jail

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three West Tennessee inmates face more charges after deputies say they were caught trying to beat their way out of jail.

Everette Lamb, Douglas Royal and Justin Smith are charged with vandalism and conspiring to escape from the Henry County Jail.

Deputies say they used a pole ripped from a metal table to try to break through a wall.

They are accused of causing about $2,000 in damage.