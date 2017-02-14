Love ‘bears’ all for one West Tenn. family on Valentine’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the 12th year, the Thaxton family delivered teddy bears to children in the pediatric unit at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Family members say 13-year-old Treasure Thaxton was born with several health issues related to a premature birth.

As a young child, she spent weeks receiving medical care at Jackson-General and Lebonheur in Memphis.

Now she uses the bears as a way to encourage other children. “Just to be a blessing. To be a light and let everyone know if God healed me, he can do the same thing for you,” Treasure’s mother Tierra Thaxton said.

The family says sponsors have helped them donate more than 800 bears in the past 12 years.