Milan mayor addresses state of the city

MILAN, Tenn.-Leaders in the the city of Milan gave an update on how the town is doing with a State of the City address Tuesday night.

The head of each department within the city was given the chance to discuss what’s going on within their offices and plans for the future.

Mayor B.W. Beasley talked about the city overall and potential economic opportunities headed their way.

“We have spent most of this year courting new industry, talking to existing industry on expansion and how much Milan appreciates them, so we’ve put extensive efforts into our economic development campaign,” said Mayor Beasley.

The city is also planning to start on a RV park and hope to have it done by next fall.