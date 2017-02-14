Mugshots : Madison County : 2/13/17 – 2/14/17

1/16 Tyshon Banks Shoplifting

2/16 Terry Kelly Simple domestic assault

3/16 William Nelson Violation of probation

4/16 William Wells No charges entered

5/16 Travis Tipler Violation of order of protection

6/16 Tabitha Cole Identity theft

7/16 Stephen Junior Failure to appear

8/16 Michael Cobb Violation of probation, failure to appear

9/16 Marquise Chism Violation of probation

10/16 Keelan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/16 Jarvis Dunbar Schedule VI drug violations

12/16 Jareka Fuller No charges entered

13/16 Catherine Bookout Identity theft

14/16 Jamaal Smith Evading arrest, failure to comply, violation of parole, contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Chantia Abbott Violation of order of protection

16/16 Beverly Massengill Public intoxication

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/14/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.