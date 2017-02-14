Mugshots : Madison County : 2/13/17 – 2/14/17 February 14, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Tyshon Banks Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Terry Kelly Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16William Nelson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16William Wells No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Travis Tipler Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Tabitha Cole Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Stephen Junior Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Michael Cobb Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Marquise Chism Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Keelan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jarvis Dunbar Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Jareka Fuller No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Catherine Bookout Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Jamaal Smith Evading arrest, failure to comply, violation of parole, contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Chantia Abbott Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Beverly Massengill Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/14/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore