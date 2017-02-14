Rose Hill student wins statewide fire prevention poster contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Olivia Smith, a third grader at Rose Hill School, took first place in a statewide fire prevention poster contest.

Local mayors and the Jackson Fire Department congratulated Smith at school on Tuesday. “I’m just feeling really happy, but I’m proud of other people too because they tried,” Smith said.

The fire department said Smith’s poster beat about 140 other entries from 42 schools across the state. “We wanted to recognize her because this is a very special treat that she would even be able to enter a contest like this and win,” Jackson Fire Department Public Educator Errick Merriweather said.

Smith’s poster encouraged people to make sure their smoke detectors are working.