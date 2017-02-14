State rep. seeks to address who pays for ‘excessive’ receptions for lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When state legislators are not in session, they’re often wined and dined by lobbyists, special interest groups and even businesses. The events are sometimes lavish and held at expensive venues with open bars and live entertainment. Rep. Andy Holt calls it excessive.

“Is that really necessary in the legislative process? In my opinion, I don’t think it is,” State Rep. Holt said.

That’s why the Dresden Republican is sponsoring a bill that would require hosts to disclose if taxpayer money is being spent.

“If a private business wants to do that, that’s fine,” Holt said. “But I tend to draw the line when those events are funded by, in large part, by taxpayer funds.”

Holt says this amendment isn’t an attack on those attending the receptions. He just wants transparency.

“Either just a disclosure of how much of a particular activity was funded by taxpayer money, or to the furthest extent possibly, yes, to prohibit taxpayer funding.”

Holt says he has received support from Republicans and Democrats on the issue.

Holt says he’s still working to write the amendment and hopes to present it in the next few weeks.