TN Suicide Prevention Network offer 24/7 crisis text line

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-There is a new way for Tennesseans struggling with thoughts of suicide to get help.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network has partnered with the crisis text line to offer 24/7 help via text message.

Starting Tuesday, texting “TN to 741-741” will connect you with a crisis counselor.

In Tennessee, an estimated 950 men, women and children die by suicide each year. The state health department show there were 945 suicide deaths in the state in 2014.