Top 3 Superintendent Candidates prepare for interviews

JACKSON, Tenn — A busy week for superintendent finalists in Jackson-Madison County.

“Dr. Knipp tomorrow, Dr. Jones on Thursday and Mr. Hassell on Friday,” School Board Chair Bob Alvey said.

Alveys said the Board is looking for a leader.

“Someone who is going to drive academic achievement because that is the most critical thing but I think something else that’s important is what we want a leader. Someone who will be here to serve our staff and the district,” Alvey said.

Two of the three candidates have worked in the district before.

“I am a collaborative solutions oriented-type leader, so I am going to want to surround myself with the voice of the community,” superintendent candidate Dr. Tammy Knipp said.

Dr. Knipp has previously served as principal of Alexander Elementary School and as a district leader of secondary education.

She is currently an assistant director of schools, operations and support in Cookeville.

From 2009 to 2013, Dr. Eric Jones was principal of Jackson Central-Merry High School. The year before he was interim principal at Liberty Tech.

“I really believe in putting people first and having a serving mindset. I am here to serve the community and that is my purpose,” superintendent candidate Dr. Eric Jones said.

He currently trains school leaders through the National Institute for School Leadership in Washington, D.C.

“I put forth the principals of servant leadership but I believe in building a team, setting goals and really focusing on supporting staff to meet the need of each individual students,” superintendent candidate Joey Hassell said.

Hassell was a finalist for superintendent back in 2006 and is currently principal at Ripley High School.

His resume shows previous experience as a superintendent.

Each candidate will have a chance to have a meet and greet with principals, teachers, central office staff, and community members before their official interviews with the board.

Saturday, the School Board will hold a specially called meeting to discuss each candidate and review the community comment cards.

Sources told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News an official decision will not be made Saturday but they will decide if they want to take a closer look at a candidate.

Interviews will begin each afternoon at 5 at City Hall. The community is encouraged to attend and offer feedback.