WEATHER UPDATE

CLOUDS AND RAIN ARE FORECAST FOR THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH TONIGHT, AS AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM LIFTS THROUGH. A PACIFIC COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE WILL FOLLOW THIS SYSTEM WITH FAIR WEATHER SUNSHINE PREVAILING WEDNESDAY.

TEMPERATURES TODAY AND WEDNESDAY WILL AVERAGE A FEW DEGREES BELOW MID-FEBRUARY NORMALS. THEREAFTER, TEMPERATURES WILL RETURN TO ABOVE NORMAL, LIKELY REACHING 70 DEGREES OVER MUCH OF THE MID-SOUTH BY SUNDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com