Bolivar fire department receives final shipment of new turnout gear

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Local first responders received new protective gear at no cost to the department. Thanks to a firefighters assistance grant of almost $160,000, the Bolivar Fire Department now has new and more reliable turnout gear.

The department retired its 16-year-old breathing equipment in November and replaced it with 20 new self-contained breathing apparatus as well as 20 new air masks, but that wasn’t the end. The last shipment containing turnout coats, pants, boots and gloves arrived earlier this month.

“So much different stuff out there, and we think we picked the best quality for the guys to wear,” Bolivar Fire Chief Lynn Price said.

Price said the new turnout gear is much lighter than what they’ve had in the past. He says having the new equipment will not only benefit the department but the community as a whole.

Also, firefighters have to be dressed and ready to go in two minutes or less, and Chief Price said although they’re trained to do that, having new equipment speeds up the process.

Price says there is a large percentage of departments with outdated gear, so he’s glad his team now has the new equipment. “We don’t have to worry about the age of turnout gear,” he said.