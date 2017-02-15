Coaches talk what it means to coach at a HBCU

JACKSON, Tenn — Derrick Burroughs played college football for the University of Memphis. After spending six years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, he knew what was next.

“I en-visualized myself coaching at my school, but unfortunately they never gave me the opportunity,” Burroughs said.

He coached for 16-years before finding a home at Lane College, and now he can’t picture things any differently.

“All I do is en-visualize myself is being the head football coach at Lane,” Burroughs said.

Head men’s basketball coach Bryanth Basemore also took a unique route. He played college ball in Kansas before venturing overseas. But after coming to Jackson in 2010, it didn’t take long to realize he was apart of something special.

“If I known it was like this, I would have actually played at a HBCU back in the day,” Basemore said.

Basemore says the best thing about coaching at Lane is visiting the places where others have blazed a trail. But coaching at a HBCU can have it’s difficulties.

“We don’t have the funds and probably the x amount of assistant coaches that we need to be successful,” women’s head coach, Kimberly Anderson said.

But for Anderson, a HBCU graduate and her fellow coaches, everyday as a Dragon is unforgettable, not just during Black History Month.

“Exciting, you know, everyday you come to work and it’s something new,” Basemore said.

“You know I think it’s special everyday, but we always want to celebrate Black History Month,” Burroughs said.

As a role model on a HBCU campus, these coaches all have the same goal in mind.

“I think my reflection as a leadership, should trigger down to my players,” Anderson said.

“It’s got to be more than just x’s and o’s for coaches, it’s got to be about building relationships, making of men and women,” Burroughs said.

“Along with seeing them walk away with their degree,” Basemore said.