Deputies: 4 juvenile escapees arrested after home invasion

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) – Wilson County deputies have arrested four boys who they say escaped from a juvenile detention center, broke into a home and assaulted the homeowners.

Media outlets report that the boys escaped from Lebanon Academy Sunday night and forced themselves into a home. Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore says the boys took the homeowner’s gun and hit him and his wife on the head before fleeing.

The boys were found Tuesday morning in an abandoned home down the road from the victims’ home. Deputies were able to talk to the juveniles into coming out of the home without incident.

The four boys, who range in age from 14 to 16, are now being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court date.