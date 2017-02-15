Deputies looking for suspects behind several break-ins in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.-Weakley County investigators are asking for help finding who is behind several home break-ins.

Investigators said more than $100,000 in home items, hunting gear, and farm gear have been stolen in the Palmersville area over the last few weeks. Officers said the places hit were secondary homes of the victims.

“These people are taking from others that work for what they have. And if these lowlifes want to keep doing that, we’re gonna catch up with

them, sooner or later,” said Sgt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have information about these crimes, call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Dept. at (731) 364-5454. A reward is being offered.