JMCS board interviews Dr. Tammy Knipp for superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn — A busy day for superintendent hopeful Dr. Tammy Knipp.

“It’s been an energizing and inspiring day,” Knipp said.

Dr. Knipp spent the day getting to know the district before her official interview started at 5 p.m.

“Had a wonderful turnout this morning with district administrators and building level principals,” Knipp described.

Knipp also met with teachers and community leaders but said she is no stranger to the Hub City.

“It’s coming home. I have been here for over 25 years, raised my children here and they went to Jackson-Madison County Schools. Over half of my education career was in Jackson-Madison County Schools,” Knipp said.

“I started out as a teacher at Tigrett, I was a principal at Alexander. I have also been a leader of secondary ed, I have been an elementary supervisor in another county and a principal in another county,” Knipp described during her interview at City Hall.

Knipp is currently Assistant Director of Operations and Support with the Putnam County School District and said if chosen, she plans to hit the ground running.

“The first thing I need to do is to be visible. I think I’m going to have to be very active again engaging in many community events,” Knipp said during her public interview.

A top priority for her will be lifting the morale of employees.

“Teachers are number one… hands down. That’s where everything happens, that’s where the magic happens with the children, that’s where the relationships are. That’s where the learning takes place,” Knipp siad.

Knipp says she is become a student again while preparing for this interview.

“I prepared for it just like you would a final exam, so to speak. I have been researching all the data on the district as far as the state report card.”

After the interview school board members had dinner with Dr. Knipp and asked informal questions to get to know her better.

The school board will interview Dr. Eric Jones Thursday and Joel Hassell on Friday.

The community is encouraged to attend each day.