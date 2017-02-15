Jury in mosque attack case deadlocked, returning Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Jurors have notified a federal judge they are deadlocked in their deliberations regarding a man accused of planning to attack a mosque in upstate New York.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2l9Cv81 ) reports that the jury announced Wednesday it was deadlocked in the case of 65-year-old Robert Doggart. U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier told the jurors to return Thursday morning and said he wouldn’t announce a mistrial yet.

Doggart has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he planned to attack a Muslim community called Islamberg.

Prosecutors have played a series of conversations Doggart had with a confidential informant in March 2015.

His defense attorneys have argued that Doggart never had a consistent plan in place, was entrapped by a confidential informant and only wanted to conduct reconnaissance on Islamberg.