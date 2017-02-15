Madison Co. sheriff, Jackson police chief host community cookout

JACKSON, Tenn.-Dozens came out in east Jackson Wednesday night to share their thoughts with Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

The community meeting held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church gave people the chance to talk directly to the sheriff and Jackson police chief Julian Wiser.

Many had questions about crime in the area and what is being done to keep their families safe.

This is Sheriff Mehr’s 24th community meeting since taking office.