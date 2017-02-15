Mugshots : Madison County : 2/14/17 – 2/15/17 February 15, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Brandie Matherne Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Matthew Thomas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Thomas Reed Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Sonnie Wood DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Michael Reynolds Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Kevin Transou Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Kelsie Scott Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14James Richmond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Gina Stanfill No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Gerry Chism Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Edward Hanson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Christopher Golden Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Bernie Young Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Allen Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/15/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore