Mugshots : Madison County : 2/14/17 – 2/15/17

1/14 Brandie Matherne Public intoxication

2/14 Matthew Thomas Violation of probation

3/14 Thomas Reed Criminal trespass

4/14 Sonnie Wood DUI

5/14 Michael Reynolds Violation of probation

6/14 Kevin Transou Simple domestic assault

7/14 Kelsie Scott Disorderly conduct

8/14 James Richmond Failure to appear

9/14 Gina Stanfill No charges entered

10/14 Gerry Chism Violation of community corrections

11/14 Edward Hanson Public intoxication

12/14 Christopher Golden Shoplifting, violation of probation

13/14 Bernie Young Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/14 Allen Jones Violation of community corrections





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/15/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.