Trial begins for man accused of stealing from fundraising campaign

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.-The trial began Wednesday in Weakley County for the man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an account set up for a young girl with cancer.

Guy Pryor is accused of stealing around $19,000 from an account for the “Day for Anna Kate” fundraising campaign.

Jury selection took up most of the day, though opening statements were heard.

“There were a total of eight cash withdrawals from the account totaling up to $19,000,” said Pryor’s attorney, Mark Donohoe.

Pryor’s attorney Mark Donahoe argued none of the money was actually stolen and all of the funds were returned to the account.

The trial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m.