WEATHER UPDATE

SUNNY SKIES WILL RETURN TO THE MID-SOUTH TODAY AS COOL AND DRY HIGH PRESSURE FROM THE CENTRAL PLAINS SETTLES IN. THIS DRY AIR WILL COOL TO NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING TONIGHT UNDER CLEAR SKIES WITH LIGHT WINDS.

DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL PREVAIL ABOVE NORMAL VALUES THROUGH THE MIDDLE PART OF NEXT WEEK REACHING AS MUCH AS 15 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com